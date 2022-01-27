Twitter’s spam filters could be behind Rahul Gandhi’s reducing follower count

Twitter has indicated that the spam filters could be responsible for the reduction in new followers for Rahul Gandhi. The Congress MP had written a letter to new Twitter CEO Parag Aggarwal stating that the microblogging platform limited his follower count under pressure from the BJP government. He alleged that the average number of new Twitter followers fell to nearly zero, after adding millions of followers every month for several years.

A Twitter spokesperson clarified that there is zero tolerance for manipulation and spam in the social media platform. “We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate. We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation and spam," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson stated that while for some the effect might be lesser, some might see a huge change. “We understand this change can be concerning, but we believe accuracy and transparency make Twitter a more trusted service for public conversation," the spokesperson added.

The Twitter spokesperson said that follower count is a visible feature of Twitter's services, and that it wanted "everyone to have confidence that the numbers are meaningful and accurate".

Earlier in the day, Gandhi in a letter to Aggarwal said, “I have been reliably, albeit discreetly, informed by people at Twitter India that they are under immense pressure by the government to silence my voice.” He said that the average number of new monthly followers fell after he “raised the plight of a rape victim’s family in Delhi, stood in solidarity with farmers and fought the government on many other human rights issues”.

He had urged the Twitter CEO to “not allow Twitter to become a pawn in the destruction of the idea of India”.

Following Twitter’s statement, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “The plurality, the multiculturalism, the open debate, the critique of policies and programmes of the government and that the social media platforms should be healthy forum for debates and discussions has been the stand of Rahul Gandhi, which now stands vindicated.”

(With inputs from Ankit Kumar)

