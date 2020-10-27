Udaan actor Malvi Malhotra stabbed by FB friend as she refused to marry him

In a shocking incident, Udaan and Hotel Milan actor Malvi Malhotra was stabbed by a Facebook friend at Fisheries University Road, Versova, in Mumbai on Monday night. The victim was allegedly attacked as she refused to marry the accused.

The accused, identified as Kumar Mahipal Singh who is a film producer by profession, stabbed the victim and fled from the spot in his Audi car. Since yesterday, he has been on the run. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Malvi, in her police complaint, has said that she and Singh became friends on Facebook in 2019 and met a few times thereafter. Malvi stated that she had refused his repeated requests to be in a relationship with him and later stopped communicating, following which he took the extreme step.

The attack happened when Malvi was returning from a coffee shop and the accused confronted her. The actor reportedly refused to entertain him despite his repeated requests to talk to him. That's when he took out a knife and stabbed her in the stomach. There are injuries on her wrist and left hand finger as well.

The victim was later rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, she is conscious and her condition is improving.