UK First Lady Akshata Murty spotted holidaying with kids, mother Sudha Murty in Goa

Akshata Murty, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with her two daughters and mother Sudha Murty were spotted holidaying at a beach in Goa.

A fisherman, Pele, said he immediately identified the UK First Lady when she approached him on Monday inquiring about water sports at the popular tourist attraction. He said that Akshata Murty asked whether water sports in Goa is safe, to which he said, "100 per cent".

After his interaction with the family, the fisherman also uploaded his picture with her and Sudha Murty on social media.

Sharing a few more details of his conversation with the 10 Downing Street resident, he said, “Before they got on our speed boats, I told her that there are many Goans living in the UK and I want her to see that they are safe too.” He said that she agreed to it.

Pele called the meeting with Akshata and Sudha Murty a humbling experience. “I feel every politician in India should learn from them. They are so down to earth,” he added.

Akshata's father NR Narayana Murthy is the founder of Infosys while Sudha Murty is an educator, author, philanthropist and the chairperson of non-profit Infosys Foundation.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty married in 2009 and the couple has two daughters – Anoushka and Krishna.

Recently, in a television interview with Piers Morgan to commemorate his 100th day in office as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak discussed his rationale for taking on the post at 10 Downing Street during a period of political uncertainty last year. He described it as his "dharma," according to PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

