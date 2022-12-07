Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy is TIME magazine’s person of the year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “the spirit of Ukraine” have been named Time’s “Person of the Year” for the year 2022, the magazine announced on December 7. The 44-year-old Ukrainian leader has been attempting to fight off Russia’s invasion of his country and has won widespread acclaim. Russia began bombing the eastern European country on February 24.

The magazine described the comedian-turned-wartime leader as “the most clear-cut” winner of the award in memory after he “galvanised the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades.” Alongside, Zelenskyy “the spirit of Ukraine” was also mentioned.

Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief of TIME, on Wednesday, said: “Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelenskyy galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades.”

He highlighted: “In the weeks after Russian bombs began falling on February 24, his decision not to flee Kyiv but to stay and rally support was fateful. From his first 40-second Instagram post on February 25 – showing that his Cabinet and civil society were intact and in place – to daily speeches delivered remotely to the likes of houses of Parliament, the World Bank, and the Grammy Awards, Ukraine’s President was everywhere.”

TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa — TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

Speaking about "the spirit of Ukraine", editor Felsenthal said it was embodied by the "countless individuals inside and outside the country" who fought behind the scenes, including everyday people such as chefs and surgeons. “For proving that courage can be as contagious as fear, for stirring people and nations to come together in defense of freedom, for reminding the world of the fragility of democracy – and of peace – Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine are TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year,” Felsenthal said.

For proving that courage can be as contagious as fear, for stirring people to come together in defense of freedom, for reminding the world of the fragility of democracy—and of peace—Zelensky & the spirit of Ukraine are @TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year. https://t.co/oDukoxIxU3 pic.twitter.com/D4tbqvWKHE — Edward Felsenthal (@efelsenthal) December 7, 2022

Earlier, prominent personalities who were named Time Persons of the Year were Elon Musk in 2021, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020, and Donald Trump in 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin was named Time Person of the Year in 2007.