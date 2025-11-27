Ultra-processed foods on 60% of plates: Early study shows nutrition gaps among med students

A first look at what India’s future doctors are eating has raised early red flags. The Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN India) on Wednesday released preliminary findings from the Medical Students’ Eating and Nutrition Assessment Project (MENAP), a volunteer-driven feasibility pilot conducted to test methods for a larger national study. The exploratory survey (which did not undergo ethical clearance) is intended only to map indicative trends, not to offer generalisable conclusions.

The pilot analysed lunch plates from 42 medical students across 15 government and private medical colleges, forming the groundwork for MENAP 2.0, an ethically approved study planned across more than 100 institutions. Even within this limited sample, key nutritional gaps appeared consistently.

According to PAN India, while most meals met basic calorie needs, none (0%) matched the ICMR–NIN Balanced Plate Standard (2020/2024). Around 68% partially met the benchmark with some protein and hydration adequacy but chronically low vegetable intake, while 32% fell short of minimum nutritional adequacy. Over 60% of plates included ultra-processed foods such as fried snacks, papad, or sweets, and whole grains were absent from all plates assessed.

PAN India’s Medical Director, Dr. Rajeena Shahin, said the patterns, though early, are revealing. “Even in this limited sample, the results act as a mirror for medical institutions,” she said. “They highlight the need to reassess and improve the food environments offered to future doctors.”

The report warns that “unbalanced meals will affect physical energy, cognitive ability (focus, concentration), and long-term metabolic health of future healthcare professionals,” pointing to institutional responsibility in shaping healthier food environments.

The MENAP pilot identifies three broad directions for improvement:

Making balanced, wholesome meals the default option across campuses

Integrating practical nutrition education into medical training

Strengthening accountability to ensure campus food aligns with national nutrition standards

Dr. Shahin noted that this phase was focused on testing feasibility and refining tools and partnerships for MENAP 2.0. PAN India plans to scale the study with academic bodies, develop policy briefs, and work with institutions to create model nutrition-forward campuses.