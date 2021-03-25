Unidentified gunmen open fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Punjab's Tarn Taran, investigation underway

A group of 20-25 unidentified gunmen opened fire in a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The attackers smashed windows and fired on the shoppers on Thursday.

There are no reports of injuries or casualties in the firing, reported India Today TV.

The shopping store is located close to the official residence of Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhurman Nimble. After learning about the incident, police have reached the store and is investigating the matter.

The store was recently inaugurated and was crowded with shoppers at the time of attack, the news channel further reported.

A Vishal Mega Mart executive told India Today TV that people were shopping peacefully when a group of attackers stormed into the store. When the store's staff tried to stop them, they started firing and smashed the glass panes, he further added.

