Unidentified men, one dressed as cop, loot Rs 2 crore jewellery in Delhi by throwing chilli powder

Four persons, including a man donning a police uniform, allegedly robbed two men of jewellery worth about ₹ 2 crore after throwing chilli powder in their eyes in Central Delhi's Paharganj area on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning when a courier service owner and his associate were returning to their vehicle parked in the area, police said, adding Paharganj police station received information of a robbery around 4:49 am.

The complainant, who runs a courier service transporting ornaments, alleged that he was intercepted and robbed by four persons in Paharganj. One of the accused was wearing a police uniform, they said.

He told the police that the four men asked him and his associate to stop as they wanted to check what they were carrying. Thereafter, they threw chilli powder in their eyes and took away two bags containing jewellery, which was to be transported to Chandigarh and Ludhiana, according to the police.

The expected value of the robbed jewellery is about ₹ 2 crore and the exact value is being verified as the consignment was received from different places like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat etc, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "A criminal case under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered. We have got strong clues and investigation is on." CCTV cameras installed at and near the vicinity of the crime scene are being scanned to ascertain the identity of the accused and establish the sequence of events, police said.