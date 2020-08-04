Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests coronavirus positive

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram. Pradhan - Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel - was in isolation after officials from his staff tested positive for COVID-19, CNN News 18 reported.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus. The home minister is also admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Shah showed mild symptoms for coronavirus. Shah took to Twitter to announce that he has been tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

"I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," he had tweeted in Hindi.

Recently, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The CM had said that he had developed symptoms of coronavirus a few days ago. When tested, he was found positive. Chouhan took to social media to appeal to people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

With India reporting 52,050 cases and 803 death in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 18,55,745 while the toll also jumped to 38,938 on Tuesday.

