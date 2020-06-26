UP Board Result, Class 10th, 12th tomorrow: 5 simple steps to check score on official websites upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad had announced that the UP Board results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be released on tomorrow, June 27 at 12:30 pm. The results would be released online on the board's official websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had revealed the date and time of the UP Board result declaration. The result was expected to be released much earlier but got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Checking the answer sheets took time as around 3 crore copies had to be checked.

Around 56 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examinations. The exams were held between February 18 and March 6 in all districts of UP.

Here's how to check UP Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 in five easy to follow steps:

1) Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in,

upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

2) On reaching the home page look for the UP Board Result 2020 section

3) Click on the link that shows UP Board Result 2020, Class 12 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 10, depending on which class result you want to check

4) Enter your roll number and other login in credentials

5) After entering the required details, your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

Last year, the UP Board results were released on April 27. Around 70 per cent of the candidates who had attempted Class 12 board examinations passed while the percentage was much better for Class 10 exams in which 80.07 per cent candidates passed.

In an earlier order, the board has decided that students of Class 6-9 and Class 11 would be promoted without exams due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

