UP board results: All students in state's 150 schools fail to pass in Classes 10, 12

A total of 150 schools affiliated to the UP Education Board achieved a feat they would not want to boast about. In UP School Education Board results for intermediate and secondary classes declared on Sunday, these 150 schools scored the 'perfect zero' - meaning no student studying in these schools in Class 10 and Class 12 was able to pass the exam.

Of these 150 government as well as aided schools, total 98 schools failed to clear the exams in the high school class, while as many as 52 schools failed in Class 12 exam, reported Hindustan Times.

If authorities are to be believed, these schools failed because the state government had put in place stringent anti-copying measures this year, and carried out a crackdown on copying mafias all over the state.

The report said the anti-copying steps taken by the government not only stopped corrupt examinee teachers from indulging in unfair practices but also led to several students quitting their exams altogether.

Among all districts, the most notorious one in terms of maximum institutions achieving the 'not-so-coveted' zero result mark is Ghazipur. No student in a total of 17 schools in this district - 11 intermediary and six high schools - was able to get the passing marks.

The list is followed by Allahabad and Azamgarh, where six each school reported zero results. Other districts that reported zero results included Hardoi, Bahraich, Mau and Mirzapur, Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kannauj, and Gorakhpur, etc.

India Today reported the UP Education Board for the first time implemented strict anti-copying measures this year, forcing those who totally depend upon copying to either quit from appearing in the exam or failing in it.

The government had installed CCTV cameras across 8,000 examination centres all over the state and had constituted a special task force to mitigate the chances of mass copying.

Rajnish Shukla of Fatehpur and Akash Maurya of Barabanki secured the first position with 466 marks each (93.2 per cent) in the Class-12 exam, while Anjali Verma topped the Class-10 exam with 96.33 per cent.