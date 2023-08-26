UP school video: Opposition blames BJP's 'politics of hate' over Muzaffarnagar incident

After a video of a teacher in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly asked her students to slap a boy from a minority community went viral, the Opposition has condemned the act and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading hate and discrimination across the nation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X and said a holy place like a school is being turned into a "marketplace of hatred".

"Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a market place of hatred – nothing worse a teacher can do for the country. This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to teach love together," he wrote.

Samajwadi Party on Saturday alleged that it was the "politics of hate" of BJP and RSS which had brought the country to such a pass where a teacher could ask her students to slap a boy from a minority community over his religion.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, in a post demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a "blot on teacher society."

"In a viral video from Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is getting a student beaten up by other students. She is guilty of a double crime in that on one hand she is asking other students to beat the child and on the other she is making them violent. The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting and explain how justified is its politics of hate," Yadav said in his post.

"Such a teacher is a blot on the teacher society. The teacher community should raise a voice against her to get her punished," he said.

The accused teacher has been identified as Trapti Tyagi. The incident took place in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur Police Station area.

Trinamool Congress National Spokesperson Sushmita Dev, while reacting to the incident, said, “Hate is in the DNA of BJP.”

“We condemn the mistreatment of the student, who was targeted and beaten up owing to his religious identity in Muzaffarnagar. At a time when peaceful co-existence and unity in diversity should be taught in schools, BJP-ruled UP attempts to inject the poison of communalism among the children and youth,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal MP Jayant Singh said, “Muzaffarnagar school video is a painful warning of how deep-rooted religious divides can trigger violence against the marginalised, minority communities. Our MLAs from Muzzafarnagar will ensure that UP Police files a case suomoto & the child’s education is not disrupted!”

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will condemn this publicly and the teacher be prosecuted or the culture of "hate" be allowed to flourish.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Circle Officer Ravishankar had on Friday said the police were looking into the incident and will soon take action.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubham Shukla said apart from the students, two people are also seen in the video, one of whom is the teacher, while efforts are on to identify the other person.

"Action will be initiated against both the persons and also against the school management," he said.