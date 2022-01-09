UPI down; Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm not working, say users

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was down for over an hour on Sunday.

Netizens took to Twitter to vent out their frustration on the issue. They complained that Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe, which use UPI to allow users to send money instantly to other bank accounts have been not working.

The NPCI in a tweet acknowledged the technical glitch and said that UPI is operational now. It also added that it is monitoring the system closely.

Regret the inconvenience to #UPI users due to intermittent technical glitch. #UPI is operational now, and we are monitoring system closely. — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) January 9, 2022

However, some of the users complained of facing issues even after this. Check out some of the tweets on the issue:

@ThatNaimish @pushpendrakum @simplykashif @Btcexpertindia @NischalShetty

Every UPI app is down 🥲 - Google Pay, Phonepe, Paytm and more #UPI . Bss isi liye too blockchain important h jo kabhi ruke na kabhi thake na. Bss chalta hii jaaye 😂😂 — NIKHIL KADIAN (@KADIANMcse) January 9, 2022

UPI is down and all the grocers and milkmen in Amritsar are going through an emotional turmoil. #upidown #UPI — Ravishankar Kommu (@RVKommu) January 9, 2022

It's more than 5 hours now #UPI transaction are stuck as servers are down..!!! What's going on here @HDFC_Bank @GooglePay @Paytm !! — Niral Mehta (@NiralMehta1) January 9, 2022

UPI SERVERS DOWN ☹️ pic.twitter.com/gt7UvjPEFB — Sumit Mishra (@SumitMi46543186) January 9, 2022

UPI SERVERS DOWN 😑 pic.twitter.com/Qh6rFAYgCL — Babu Nuvu Btech Ah (@BabuNuvuBtechAh) January 9, 2022



