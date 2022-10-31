UP’s Ranipur tiger reserve becomes 53rd tiger reserve of India, confirms minister Bhupender Yadav

Uttar Pradesh’s Ranipur Tiger Reserve has become the 53rd tiger reserve of India. The tiger reserve is spread across over 529.36 sq km, of which the core area is 230.32 sq km and buffer area is 299.05 sq km. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav confirmed the development in a tweet.

Yadav tweeted, “Congratulations all! Happy to inform you that Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh has become the 53rd Tiger Reserve of India. Spread over 529.36 sq km (core area 230.32 sq km and buffer area 299.05 sq km), the new tiger reserve will strengthen our tiger conservation efforts.”

— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 31, 2022

Besides this, it is also the fourth tiger reserve in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from Ranipur, the state has three tiger reserves– Dudhwa, Pilibhit and Amangarh. Amangarh is a buffer zone of the Jim Corbett National Park and is located in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor. While Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is located in Lakhimpur, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve is in Pilibhit.

The Uttar Pradesh government approved the development of the first tiger reserve in the Bundelkhand region of the state on September 28. The UP government also approved the notification of Ranipur Wildlife Sanctuary under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The Yogi Adityanath government also decided to establish the Ranipur Tiger Conservation Foundation along with sanctioning of requisite posts.

Ranipur tiger reserve is covered by northern tropical dry deciduous forests and is home to mammals like megafauna tiger, leopard, bear, spotted deer, sambhar, chinkara among others. As per the state government, the establishment of this tiger reserve will lead to opening up of eco-tourism in the area and the creation of immense employment opportunities.