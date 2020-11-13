UPSC CMS Result 2020 announced; here's how to check merit list

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, November 12, announced the results of the UPSC Combined Medical Service (CMS) examination held on October 22 (2020). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online by UPSC's official website - upsc.gov.in.

The commission has released the roll numbers of the aspirants who qualified for the written examination, who will now have to appear for the UPSC CMS 2020 interview/personality test, following which the final merit list will be announced.

The shortlisted candidates will have to produce all original certificates supporting their claims regarding their educational qualifications, age, physical disability (where applicable), age, etc. at the time of UPSC CMS 2020 interview/personality test.

The schedule of the interview/personality test has not been released yet, but the candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC regularly to know more about the exam and selection process.

"The candidates can access the marks-sheets after keying in their Roll Numbers and date of birth. The printed/hard copies of the marks-sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on a specific request accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope," the official notice reads.

UPSC CMS result 2020: How to check?

Enter UPSC on Google search box or the url - upsc.gov.in, you will be directed to the official website.

On the homepage of the UPSC's official site, you will find "What's New" section, click on the link 'UPSC CMS 2020 result'.

You will be redirected to a new page, there click on the UPSC CMS result 2020 PDF link.

The merit list will open in a PDF format.

Use CTRL+F to search for your roll number in the CMS result PDF file.

Download and save the UPSC CMS 2020 result PDF merit list for future reference.

Details cited in the UPSC CMS result 2020

Candidates roll number

Detailed application form (DAF) details

UPSC helpline number and more

UPSC CMS 2020 selection process

The CMS exam is conducted by the UPSC for recruitment as Medical Officer in several organisations such as Indian Railways, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Indian Ordnance Factories, New Delhi Municipal Council functioning under the Government of India. The UPSC CMS 2020 selection process has two stages - written examination and personality test. Aspirants who qualify both these stages will be recruited as Medical Officers in government organisations. The dates for the UPSC CMS 2020 personality/interview test will be declared soon by the commission.

UPSC CMS 2020 application form details

The qualifying candidates in the UPSC CMS 2020 written examination need to fill out a detailed application form (DAF) to appear in the next levels of the CMS recruitment process. The CMS DAF will be available for download on the UPSC website from November 24, to December 4, 2020, till 6 pm.