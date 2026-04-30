Urban cost crisis: 4 everyday comforts that India’s middle class may struggle to afford soon

Rising costs across housing, education, healthcare and daily living are increasingly forcing Indian middle-class households to sacrifice many of the comforts and support systems they once considered normal.

A viral post by former Evalueserve Research Lead and ex-CRISIL analyst Sainyam Sharma has sparked a wider debate on whether India’s middle class is quietly losing the ability to afford what were once considered basic markers of stability: larger families, stay-at-home parenting, elderly care and domestic help. Advertisement Related Articles

In a sharply worded post, Sharma argued that within the next five to seven years, rising inflation and mounting lifestyle costs could fundamentally reshape middle-class life in urban India. His comments have resonated widely online, especially among salaried professionals already grappling with expensive housing, education and healthcare.

Shrinking idea of family

One of Sharma’s strongest claims was that the “second child” may increasingly become unaffordable for middle-class households. According to him, soaring education costs and inflation are already pushing many young couples toward single-child families.

The argument reflects a broader trend visible in India’s falling fertility rates. Urban families are increasingly delaying marriage and childbirth, while the cost of raising children — from school fees and coaching classes to healthcare and extracurricular activities — continues to rise faster than incomes for many salaried households.

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For many dual-income couples in metros, private schooling and childcare alone consume a significant share of monthly earnings, leaving little room for larger families without compromising financial security.

Decline of the single-income household

Sharma also suggested that the “housewife model” may become financially unsustainable for the middle class.

He argued that rising expenses are making dual-income households less of a lifestyle choice and more of an economic necessity. In cities where rents, EMIs and daily living costs continue to climb, relying on one salary has become increasingly difficult even for upper-middle-income families.

This shift is already altering parenting patterns, childcare arrangements and household structures. Many young parents now depend on daycare centres, grandparents or domestic workers to balance work and family responsibilities.

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The trend also reflects changing social expectations, with more women entering the workforce not only for career aspirations but also to support household finances.

Pressure on intergenerational support

Perhaps the most controversial part of Sharma’s post concerned elderly care.

He warned parents against assuming that children will be able to financially support them in the future the way previous generations once did. According to him, mounting stress and rising expenses may make it harder for younger families to support both children and ageing parents simultaneously.

The observation touches a growing concern in India’s urban middle class. As healthcare costs rise and nuclear families become more common, retirement planning is becoming increasingly critical. Financial advisers have repeatedly warned that depending entirely on children for post-retirement support may no longer be realistic in high-cost urban economies.

India’s ageing population and rising life expectancy are also expected to increase pressure on working-age earners over the coming decades.

Domestic help may become a luxury

Sharma’s final point focused on domestic workers and service providers such as maids, electricians and plumbers.

He argued that demand for such workers has risen sharply while supply remains constrained, pushing wages higher and changing the power equation between employers and workers. According to him, full-time domestic help could eventually become a luxury for many middle-class families.

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Urban households across major cities have already seen rising wages for cooks, drivers and housekeeping staff, especially after the pandemic disrupted labour mobility. Many families report paying significantly more for household services than they did just a few years ago.

The broader issue reflects a transformation in India’s informal labour market, where service workers now have greater bargaining power due to strong demand and limited availability.