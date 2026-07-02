US@250: From Kunal Shah to Satya Nadella — Top 10 Indian-origin CEOs shaping American giants

For decades, Silicon Valley and Corporate America were seen as the ultimate destinations for global talent. Today, Indian-origin executives are no longer just part of that workforce; they are leading it.

As the United States celebrates 250 years of independence, Indian-origin leaders are at the helm of some of America's biggest companies and global institutions. From Microsoft and Google to IBM, Adobe, and the World Bank, these executives are shaping innovation, technology, finance, and healthcare worldwide. Their remarkable rise highlights the growing influence of the Indian diaspora and its vital contribution to Corporate America and the U.S. economy.

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The latest addition to this remarkable list is fintech entrepreneur Kunal Shah, who has taken charge of WhatsApp under Meta, underscoring India's expanding footprint in global technology leadership. Together, these executives oversee businesses worth trillions of dollars and shape products used by billions of people worldwide, making Indian-origin CEOs one of the defining success stories of modern corporate America.

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1. Kunal Shah – CEO of WhatsApp

Mumbai-born Kunal Shah founded CRED in 2018 after selling his earlier startup FreeCharge. Widely regarded as one of India's leading fintech entrepreneurs, he has built CRED into a premium credit-card rewards platform serving millions of users. Kunal Shah is the global head and CEO of WhatsApp, having been appointed in June 2026 after Meta’s strategic investment in CRED.

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2. Satya Nadella – CEO, Microsoft

Born in Hyderabad, Satya Nadella became Microsoft's CEO in February 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer. He transformed the company by prioritising cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and enterprise software, making Microsoft one of the world's most valuable companies. Before becoming CEO, Nadella led Microsoft's Cloud and Enterprise division, playing a key role in the growth of Azure.

3. Sundar Pichai – CEO, Alphabet & Google

Originally from Chennai, Sundar Pichai became Google CEO in August 2015 and took over as Alphabet CEO in December 2019. Under his leadership, Google has accelerated investments in AI, cloud computing, Android, and consumer technology. Pichai joined Google in 2004 and played a pivotal role in the success of Chrome, Chrome OS, and Android.

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4. Ajay Banga – President, World Bank

Born in Pune, Ajay Banga became President of the World Bank in June 2023, becoming the first Indian-American to head the institution. A former CEO of Mastercard, he now oversees initiatives focused on economic development, poverty reduction, infrastructure, and climate resilience across more than 180 countries. Before joining the World Bank, he spent over a decade transforming Mastercard into a global payments leader.

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5. Arvind Krishna – CEO, IBM

Born in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, Arvind Krishna became IBM CEO in April 2020. He has focused on hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence, and enterprise consulting while expanding IBM's acquisition strategy. Krishna joined IBM in 1990 and played a pivotal role in the company's acquisition of Red Hat.

6. Shantanu Narayen – CEO, Adobe

Hyderabad-born Shantanu Narayen became Adobe CEO in December 2007. He successfully shifted Adobe from selling software licences to a subscription-based cloud model that transformed the company. Under his leadership, Adobe expanded into digital marketing and AI-powered creative tools. In March 2026, he announced that he will retire once a successor is appointed.

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7. Sanjay Mehrotra – CEO, Micron Technology

Born in Kanpur, Sanjay Mehrotra became Micron CEO in May 2017 after co-founding SanDisk. He now leads one of the world's biggest semiconductor memory manufacturers. Mehrotra is widely recognised for driving innovation in flash storage and memory technologies.

8. Shailesh Jejurikar – CEO, Procter & Gamble

An IIT graduate from India, Shailesh Jejurikar became CEO of Procter & Gamble in January 2026. He oversees one of the world's largest consumer goods companies with brands sold across more than 180 countries. Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989 and has held leadership roles across Asia, Europe, and North America.

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9. Thomas Kurian – CEO, Google Cloud

Thomas Kurian, who hails from Kerala, became CEO of Google Cloud in January 2019 after spending over two decades at Oracle. He has significantly expanded the cloud business, making it a stronger competitor against Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Kurian has focused on enterprise customers and AI-driven cloud services.

10. Neal Mohan – CEO, YouTube

Indian-origin executive Neal Mohan became CEO of YouTube in February 2023, succeeding Susan Wojcicki. He oversees the world's largest video platform, leading its expansion in creator tools, AI-powered features, Shorts, and subscription businesses. Mohan previously played a crucial role in developing YouTube's advertising and product strategy.

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Other Indian-origin CEOs leading U.S. companies