‘USA may attack Iran on Feb 28’: Astrologer’s viral prediction trends after Israeli strike

Israel launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran on February 28 under the codename Operation Lion’s Roar, targeting key strategic and military installations across the country. The escalation has triggered regional tensions, civilian panic, and a political storm online — where an astrologer’s earlier prediction of the date of the attack has gone viral.

Prediction goes viral

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj had posted on February 16: “USA MAY ATTACK IRAN SOON ON 28th FEBRUARY 2026. LARGE SCALE MILITARY ACTION.”

On February 28, shortly after reports of the strike emerged, he followed up: “ITS EXACTLY 28TH FEBRUARY AND 🚨BREAKING: ISRAEL LAUNCHES PREVENTATIVE ATTACK ON IRAN.”

The posts quickly gained traction on social media as users highlighted the specific date mentioned nearly two weeks earlier.

What Israel targeted

According to initial reports, Israel struck strategic sites including missile launchers, nuclear infrastructure, and suspected military facilities. Explosions were reported in multiple cities, including the capital and in central Iran.

Reuters reported long queues at petrol stations in Tehran, as residents rushed to leave amid fears of further escalation. An unnamed Iranian official told the news agency that several ministries in southern Tehran were among the targets.

Iran has closed its airspace until further notice, its civil aviation authority said, according to .

Trump announces US operation

Responding to the developments, US President said the US military has launched “major combat operations” in Iran, accusing the country of attempting to rebuild its nuclear programme.

In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump addressed Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, warning: “You will be treated fairly with total immunity or you will face certain death.”

He further accused Iran of developing long-range missiles that threaten the United States and its allies, vowing that the US would “raze their missile industry to the ground” and “annihilate their navy.”

Trump declared that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon,” alleging that Tehran had attempted to rebuild its nuclear program and was developing long-range missiles capable of threatening the United States and other nations.