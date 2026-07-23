Used the wrong birth date for school admission? Delhi HC allows correction but fines parents ₹2 lakh

The Delhi High Court has ordered St Columba’s School and the CBSE to correct a Class 12 student's date of birth in their records, even as it found that his parents had deliberately furnished an incorrect birth date to secure his kindergarten admission more than a decade ago.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to a report by The Indian Express, the court allowed the correction to protect the student from the consequences of his parents' actions but imposed exemplary costs of ₹2 lakh on them for resorting to "unethical means".

In a July 17 order, Justice Vikas Mahajan directed that the student's date of birth be corrected from March 23, 2010, to April 23, 2010, in the records maintained by the school and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The court also directed that the corrected date be reflected in his Class 10 certificate and in the records for his Class 12 board examinations.

How the dispute began

The case was brought before the High Court by a Class 12 student through his guardian, who sought directions to St Columba’s School to rectify its records and reflect the student's correct date of birth as April 23, 2010.

Advertisement

According to the petition, the student was admitted to the school in April 2014. His guardian claimed that while seeking admission to kindergarten, the parents mistakenly recorded his date of birth as March 23, 2010, instead of April 23, 2010.

Don't Miss: 'Will respond to Wangchuk's letter': JP Nadda reads out list of paper leaks in Opposition-ruled states

The plea stated that the correct date of birth has consistently appeared in all other official records, including the birth certificate issued on April 5, 2011, Aadhaar card, passport and hospital records.

The guardian further submitted that a CBSE registration list prepared when the student was in Class 9 had correctly reflected his date of birth as April 23, 2010 and had been signed by the parents. However, when the school submitted details to the CBSE ahead of the Class 10 board examinations for the academic session 2025-26, the student's date of birth was allegedly recorded as March 23, 2010.

Advertisement

After discovering the discrepancy, the student's father approached the CBSE and the school seeking correction of the records. When no action was taken, the matter reached the High Court.

School and CBSE opposed correction

During the proceedings, the school argued that the student had secured admission based on the date of birth mentioned in the admission form, which was signed by both parents. The school's counsel submitted that eligibility for admission to kindergarten in the 2014-15 academic session was restricted to children born between April 2009 and March 2010.

According to the school, changing the date of birth now would mean the student would not have been eligible for admission in that academic year, effectively rendering the admission void ab initio.

The CBSE also opposed the plea, contending that the date of birth reflected in its records had been furnished by the parents themselves and that the case did not fall within the category of discrepancies between school and CBSE records that could ordinarily be corrected under its rules.

Court says child cannot suffer for parents' actions

The High Court, however, observed that the parents appeared to have deliberately furnished incorrect information and supporting documents at the time of admission to gain eligibility.

Advertisement

At the same time, the court made it clear that the consequences of that act could not be imposed on the child.

“Furthermore, a wrong committed by the parents of the petitioner cannot be attributed to the petitioner, who was aged just about four years at the time of his admission and is still a minor,” the court said.

Justice Mahajan noted that nearly a decade had passed since the student's admission and that he had already completed Classes 10 and 11 and was currently studying in Class 12. In such circumstances, the court said, the admission could not now be declared void ab initio.

Why the court allowed the correction

The court also underscored the importance of accurate birth records in educational documents, noting that Class 10 certificates are often relied upon for admissions to colleges and universities in India and abroad.

“If there is any inconsistency in the date of birth of the petitioner as reflected in the Class X certificate vis-a-vis other statutory and public documents, it will result in serious impediments, including, but not limited to, rejection or unnecessary delays in the admission process of the petitioner, besides raising doubt as to his identity,” the court observed.

Advertisement

The High Court further clarified that its power to order correction of a date of birth is not limited to making CBSE records consistent with school records.

What happens next

While granting relief to the student, the court held that the parents could not be allowed to go “scout-free” for their conduct.

The High Court imposed exemplary costs of ₹2 lakh on the parents and directed that the amount be used to support the education of children of the Delhi High Court Bar Association staff.

The court has now directed the student's guardian to submit an application along with relevant documents reflecting the correct date of birth. Upon receiving the application, the school has been directed to amend its records, following which the CBSE must make corresponding corrections in its records, including the student's Class 10 certificate and registration details for the Class 12 board examinations.