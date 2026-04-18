User saves ₹75K on his new car after a ₹400 cab ride, netizens react

He spent weeks researching. He visited showrooms. He negotiated hard. He thought he had cracked the deal.

When a car buyer in Hyderabad stepped out of a car showroom feeling confident about his negotiated price for a new car, he had no clue that a stranger in the front seat of a cab made a phone call — and everything changed.

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The user visited showrooms, collected quotes, and cross-checked prices. When the dealer came in at ₹10.15 lakh on-road, he bargained hard and walked out with ₹9.55 lakh. On the ride back home, he called the salesperson to sort out the paperwork, to which his cab driver listened.

"He casually asked what car I was buying and what price I got" the buyer later wrote. The cab driver mentioned that he got a ₹1.6 lakh discount through a school friend who worked as a sales manager across multiple dealerships of the same car company.

The buyer then said, "I was jealous until he said, “Let me call him once.” About 15 minutes later, his friend called back and said “₹8.8L on-road for the same car. That’s guaranteed, will check with some dealers and might be able to reduce a bit more.” I was genuinely shocked."

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Soon after the anecdote went viral on Reddit, netizens were quick to share their reactions. A user wrote, "His friend got his commission too. Win win!"

"Damn this is 1 in a million incident," a second user commented.

"I think he deserves to take a ride of your new car (sic)," a third user wrote.

"Dealerships have big fat commissions, and they don't tend to cut their margins unless necessary, like inventory ageing or festival sales. They cover it up on accessories or vehicle service time," a fourth user said.

Yet another user said, "Wow man.... Happy to hear something very positive at the start of my day (sic)."