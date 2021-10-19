Uttarakhand flood updates: Death toll rises to 16; PM assures full assistance

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand over the last three days have led to scenes of chaos and disaster across the state, with flooded roads and buildings, destroyed bridges and overflowing rivers leaving locals and tourists stranded -- some in remote and dangerous locations.

At least five people, including three labourers from Nepal, have been killed so far, according to news agency PTI. The labourers were staying near Lansdowne in Pauri district when rubble flowing down from a field above buried them alive, District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said.

Two others died after their house collapsed in Champawat district, where an under-construction bridge (over the Chalthi river) washed away due to a rise in water levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today to take the stock of the situation and assured the state government of all possible assistance.

Weather department issues 'red alert' for Uttarakhand

In heavy rains in Uttarakhand, 16 people have been killed so far. State authorities have advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

Heavy to very heavy rain, lightning, hail storms and high-speed winds (60-70 kmph) have been predicted by the Met department for all 13 districts of Uttarakhand between October 17 and 19.

A cloudburst was reported in Ramgarh village in Nainital district on Tuesday. People are feared trapped under the debris. Police teams and administration have rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported.

According to Nainital SSP Preeti Priyadarshini, some injured have been rescued from the spot but their actual number is yet to be ascertained.

Nainital Lake in the district has been overflowing with rainwater. Visuals showed knee-deep water across the streets.

The authorities have opened the four gates of the lake up to 12 inches, but the water level has been increasing continuously and is passing through the Tallital bus stand on the Mall road towards Bhowali and Haldwani road.

ANI also reported that around 100 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort at the Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. "All of them are safe and the process to rescue them is on. Water from the Kosi River entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort," said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.