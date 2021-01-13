Vaccine for dead people? UP officials register names of deceased for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Officials in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya have registered names of dead people for the coronavirus vaccination drive. The Health Department of Ayodhya's Dufferin hospital prepared a list of health workers that will get vaccines in the first phase of the inoculation. However, it was found that most registered healthcare workers, especially nurses were either dead, retired or had resigned.

Several lapses have been found in the preparation of the list of healthcare workers who will receive coronavirus shot in Ayodhya, an India Today report highlighted.

Consequently, the state's health minister, Jai Pratap Singh has ordered a probe into the matter and has assured that action will be taken against the responsible staff.

A local official told the channel that the names were mistakenly entered as the list was prepared months ago and since then it has not been updated.

Yesterday, the first consignment of coronavirus vaccine reached the Lucknow airport. The vaccines would be reaching cold storage facilities at eight places in the state soon and from there they would be sent to districts various and subsequently to the block-level public and community health centres.

According to the state's health minister, 1,298 centres have been set up in the state for the safekeeping of vaccines. In UP, nine lakh workers have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal.

