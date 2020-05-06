Vande Bharat Mission: Navy sends ships to bring back around 1,000 Indian citizens from Maldives

Indian Navy has launched "Operation Samudra Setu" (Sea Bridge) to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas under the Vande Bharat Mission. Vande Bharat Mission is a multi-agency operation that aims to bring back Indians from the Gulf countries, US, UK, Singaporean, among other nations.

The official handle of the India Navy, wrote on Twitter that ships INS Jalashwa and INS Magar had left for the Maldives on May 5. The Phase 1 of the evacuation will commence on Friday, May 8.

In the first trip, at least 1,000 Indian citizens will be evacuated from Male, capital of Maldives.

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown India Live Updates: Liquor sales soar as states open alcohol shops; COVID-19 cases-49,391

Commander Vivek Madhwal said that all navy personnel involved in mission will be given basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage. Evacuated citizens will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala.

Operation Samudra Setu will be carried out in close coordination with Defence Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs, External Affairs, and the state governments.

Yesterday, the government announced that Air India will operate 64 repatriation flights between May 7 to 13 to bring back thousands of Indians stranded abroad.

The first Air India flight will fly from Abu Dhabi in the UAE carrying around 200 passengers to Kochi in Kerala. As many as 10 flights will be operated on the first day.

Also read: Coronavirus: BMC asks Mumbai doctors to serve COVID patients for 15 days or lose licence

Also read: Coronavirus: Mumbai hospitals face bed, medical personnel shortage as cases rise