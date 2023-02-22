Vedanta's Anil Agarwal visits college where his mum studied, recruits 100 women

Vedanta Resources Ltd Founder and Chairman, Anil Agarwal, announced that the company has recruited 100 women from Banasthali Vidyapith that he visited recently. He also revealed that his mother had attended the university, located in Rajasthan’s Tonk.

Agarwal said that visiting the oldest all-women university, attended by his mother, felt like going on a pilgrimage. He said that during his visit to the university, he met 17,000 girls. Any company would be fortunate to hire them, he said.

“I recently went to a university where girls not only champion technology and fly planes but are also on their way to become top CEOs and leaders of our world. My visit to India’s oldest all women university, Banasthali Vidyapith, is one I will remember for many years. My maa ji studied here and lived in this hostel where i am standing, so visiting it felt like going to a teerth sthaan,” he said in LinkedIn.

He said he met 17,000 girls who are “determined to make their dreams come true” and realised the “passion and conviction in their eyes”. “Yeh betiyan misaal hain ki women can and will change our world for better (these daughters are examples that women can and will change our world for better),” he said.

“It would be a privilege for any company to have these women be a part of their growth and I am happy to announce that we have been able to recruit over 100 talented women from Banasthali to come and work with us…I am sure that these bright young minds will not just grow Vedanta, but also our India,” he said.

Agarwal had earlier also taken to social media to laud the women of India. In a post to mark India’s 74th Republic Day, he said the Indian youth, especially women, in leading the country from all quarters. “Zameen aur asmaan dono pe hamari betiyon ka raaj hai (our daughters rule everywhere, from the ground to the skies)…” he said.

