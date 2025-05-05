‘Vegetables for crores’: Investment banker explains why India’s rich are buying farmhouses

A new kind of real estate boom is taking shape — and it’s not in luxury condos or gated villas, but in quiet stretches of farmland just outside India's metros. From Karjat to Coonoor, a surge of wealthy Indians are buying up farmhouses. But this isn’t about organic living or countryside charm. As investment banker Sarthak Ahuja explains in a striking LinkedIn post, it’s about taxes — or more precisely, avoiding them.

Under Indian tax laws, agricultural income is completely exempt from income tax. Add to that minimal or zero GST on farm produce, and suddenly, declaring cash as income from selling fruits, vegetables, or milk becomes a neat way to clean large sums. “You can tell the taxman it came from vegetables,” Ahuja notes, describing how businessmen route undisclosed cash through their farms. Together, the income tax and GST savings can be as high as 40%.

Even large cash deposits under ₹2 lakh — which would normally require a PAN — get explained away with claims of “passersby” buying fruit in cash. Add to that low stamp duty on agricultural land in many states and tax-free capital gains under Section 54B if the land is sold and reinvested, and the entire model becomes a wealth multiplier.

Some owners even go a step further — hosting private events on the property or listing it for short-term rentals on Airbnb, enough to offset upkeep without attracting regulatory attention.

While middle-class Indians painstakingly save to afford a city apartment, Ahuja’s post underscores how the rich are buying farmland not just to escape the city, but to legally escape the tax net. It’s not just land — it’s a loophole.

The farmhouse, once seen as a weekend luxury, has quietly turned into the most profitable corner of India’s real estate market — tax-free, cash-friendly, and surprisingly under the radar.