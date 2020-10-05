Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 92

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader and three-time MLC, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 92. He died at around 9pm on Saturday night in his native village Kakor. His last rites were performed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Mulayam Singh not only shared his first name with the Samajwadi Party founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav but was also the latter's close aide.

His grandson Gaurav Yadav said that he had recently returned from Regency Hospital in Kanpur but was not keeping well since several days. Mulayam was a three-time member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and had served as the block president twice.

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also paid a tribute to his death. In his tribute, Akhilesh said that Mulayam worked for the welfare of farmers, people from underprivileged backgrounds and poor his entire life. In this tribute, Akhilesh also talks about how he lived an austere life in a village.

Akhilesh was not the only one to give tributes to the departed soul as SP district president Rajveer Singh Yadav, former MLA Pradeep Yadav, former principal Dr Ajab Singh Yadav, former Block chief Vinay Yadav, Vaikunth Yadav and several others paid their last respect to the departed soul.

Also read: Ink used for COVID-19 quarantine stamp at Delhi airport raises concern