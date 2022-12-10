Veteran TV actress Veena Kapoor allegedly killed by son over property dispute

Veteran television actress Veena Kapoor has been allegedly murdered by her own son Sachin Kapoor over a property dispute. The horrific act was reported from the Vile Parle area in Mumbai. Sachin first hit his mother's head with a baseball bat, and then dumped her body in a river, police told ANI.

Sachin Kapoor and servant Chhotu alias Lalukumar Mandal have been arrested by Juhu Police in connection with the case. According to the police, on Tuesday night, a complaint was filed when the security supervisor of Kalpataru Society reported that the 74-year old Veena Kapoor has gone missing.

The Juhu Police started the investigation, called Veena's son along with his servant to the police station the next day and interrogated them strictly, where both confessed their crime.

The police said during the interrogation, accused Sachin Kapoor disclosed that he killed his mother in a fit of rage after hitting her several times on the head with a baseball bat. He also confessed that a property dispute was going on between them, due to which he committed the crime and dumped her body in a river in the Raigad district.

Police also noted that the Veena's elder son lives in America and that the police have registered a case against the accused under sections 302,201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation in the case is underway.

Veena Kapoor is widely known for her work in ‘Mitter Pyare Nu Haal Mureedan Da Kehna’, ‘Dal: The Gang’ and ‘Bandhan Pheron Ke’.

