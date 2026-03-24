Vietnam, Nepal to Udaipur, Darjeeling: Where Indian travellers are heading as Iran conflict impacts usual holiday routes

A fresh shift in travel demand is underway as Indian travellers are rapidly redrawing their holiday map. More flyers are now turning to Southeast Asia and domestic leisure destinations as geopolitical instability, flight disruptions and airspace constraints in the Middle East unsettle traditional travel routes. This shift indicates how a quick pivot is taken by the risk-aware Indian traveller who is responding to global volatility by choosing destinations that feel safer, simpler and easier to access.

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For years, the Middle East has remained a reliable and popular international corridor for Indian tourists, especially during this season. But the current climate of disruption has started to alter that equation. Among international destinations, Southeast Asian markets are emerging as the biggest winners. As per online travel portal ixigo’s data for travel this month, Asian destinations have recorded a strong surge in flight bookings. Vietnam has emerged as the top international destination with a 130% YoY increase in bookings, followed by Nepal (88%), Sri Lanka (68%), Indonesia (33%), Singapore (32%) and Thailand (22%).

Domestic destinations have seen a parallel surge as travellers increasingly favour quick, predictable getaways closer to home. Udaipur witnessed a 69% YoY rise in flight bookings, followed by Jodhpur at 47%, Bagdogra, the gateway to Darjeeling and Sikkim, at 44%, Srinagar at 41% and Agartala at 38%. Goa (22%), Jammu (18%) and Dehradun (17%) have also seen steady growth.

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Commenting on the trend, Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder and Group CEO, ixigo, said travel patterns this month show Indian travellers exploring a wider mix of international destinations. He added, “While the Middle East has traditionally been among the top international destinations for Indian travellers this time of the year, recent weeks have seen preferences shift towards a broader set of markets amid evolving global dynamics. We’re seeing a tilt towards closer Southeast Asian markets, with flight bookings rising significantly.”

In an unsettled global environment, Indian travellers are prioritising control. Shorter travel times, fewer transit risks and a greater sense of certainty are becoming powerful decision drivers. What is emerging is a more hard-headed travel consumer, one who is no longer choosing holidays on aspiration alone, but on stability, accessibility and resilience.