"Vijay Mama, Hi, It's Rishi": Rishi Sunak calls chef Sanjay Raina’s uncle to 10 Downing Street

Celebrity chef Sanjay Raina's video featuring Rishi Sunak has gone viral on Twitter. Sunak, 42, recently made history by becoming the first person of Indian origin to be appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Raina can be heard greeting the chef's uncle and inviting him to Downing Street, the London neighbourhood that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

In the video, which was shared on Twitter, the chef is heard saying to the camera, "Mama, I have somebody to say hello to you." He then pans the camera to the left, where we can see Mr Sunak greeting us. "Hello, Vijay mama. "Hello, Rishi, how are you?" says the British Prime Minister. That, however, is not the case. Mr Sunak then extends an invitation to "Vijay mama" to 10 Downing Street. "I hope you come here to see me. So, when you arrive, instruct your nephew Sanjay to take you to Downing Street. "Take care," he concludes.

Sanjay Raina poked fun at the ongoing visa issue in the UK, writing, "Visa on arrival ab pakka. [Visa on arrival is now confirmed]"

The video went viral as thousands of people watched it on the microblogging site, and many of them found Sunak's use of the Hindi word for uncle, "Mama," to be endearing.

Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy. Sunak's property portfolio reportedly comes with a penthouse in California, an apartment in London's exclusive Kensington district, and a mansion in his Yorkshire constituency in the north of England.

During his first phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two leaders discussed the possibility of concluding a balanced free-trade agreement between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi tweeted following his conversation with Mr Sunak, "Glad to speak to Rishi Sunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA."

