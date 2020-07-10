Vikas Dubey case: Videos raise further questions in UP gangster's encounter

Few hours after notorious criminal Vikas Dubey was shot dead, several videos have emerged online which contradict the statements made by the UP police earlier. According to the police statement, Dubey had attempted to escape after the UP police vehicle which was carrying him overturned. Dubey snatched the gun of an injured police officer. He was asked to surrender but he instead opened fire on the cops forcing the police officers to fire back. He was severely injured in the crossfire and declared dead after being taken to a hospital.

Dr NC Asthana, a former DGP from Kerala, has questioned the polices' version of the story. He tweeted: "OUTRAGEOUS STORY of Vikas Dubey encounter. The vehicle is seen lying "conveniently" on its side, all doors closed. Note the road condition. No reason to overturn "so softly"! Open fields all around! Even a fool with a paunch wud not consider running away in open."

"After the car overturned, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch a Police weapon and attempted to flee after which there was retaliatory fire by police in which he was injured. He was declared dead after being taken to hospital. We'll issue an official statement soon," Hindustan Times reported citing UP ADG law & order Prashant Kumar as saying.

Another video which has emerged online shows the convoy transporting Dubey at a toll station. In the video, Dubey is seen in a different car than that was found overturned. The police are yet to comment on how the cars were switched.

A third video shows that the media persons following the convoy were asked by the police to stop following them. This took place in Sachendi area near Kanpur a little while before the encounter took place.

All these videos have led many people to question the police's version of the story.

