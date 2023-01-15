Virat Kohli leads India to defeat Sri Lanka by 317 runs, biggest ODI win ever

Team India has set a new record for the biggest ODI victory by runs after defeating Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the series' third and final match in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Choosing to bat first, India amassed a massive total of 390/5 in fifty overs. Sri Lanka's run chase was unsuccessful, as the team could only reach 73.



The previous record for the biggest win in ODI was when New Zealand defeated Ireland by 290 runs in 2008.



Four wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj and an unbeaten knock of 166 from Virat Kohli, helped Team India to a monumental victory against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI match on Sunday.



With this victory, Team India won the 50-over format by a huge margin and completed a 3-0 sweep of the three-match ODI series. Sri Lanka were dismissed for 73 runs thanks to Siraj's four-wicket haul, along with two each from Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.



After Shubman Gill's magnificent century, Virat Kohli cruised to his third hundred in four innings as India amassed a huge total against Sri Lanka.



With a 95-run opening partnership, captain Rohit Sharma (42 off 49 balls) and Gill (116 off 97 balls) laid the groundwork for a huge total. Then, Kohli (166 not out off 110 balls) delivered his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.



India (Playing XI) included Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj



Sri Lanka (Playing XI) included Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara