Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Rich List 2021; here's how much they earn per post

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra are on the Instagram Rich List of 2021. They are the only Indians who have made it to the top 30 of the list.

Virat Kohli, who was on 23rd spot in 2020, overtook Priyanka Chopra and is now in the top 19. He earns Rs 5 crore ($680,000) per Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra stands at number 27 on the Instagram Rich List 2021 and makes around Rs 3 crore ($403,000) for every promotional post she shares on the photo-blogging app. She was on the 19th spot last year.

Also Read: Instagram to disable account sending abusive, hate speech DMs

While Virat Kohli has 132 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra has 65 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Priyanka was recently announced as the new face of the lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. Sharing the news on her Instagram account, the global superstar said, "Representation matters. It's crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business, this is exactly what I intend to do."

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, making Rs 11.9 crore from each sponsored post. He replaced former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, who was in first spot last year and is in number two position this year (2021).

Also Read: Instagram may soon let users post from desktop

Christiano Ronaldo has 308 million followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, Dwyane Johnson (on second spot) and singer Ariana Grande (on 3rd spot) earn Rs 11.3 crore ($1,523,000) and Rs 11.2 crore ($1,510,000), from every sponsored post on Instagram.

Reality TV star and makeup tycoon Kylie Jenner is on the 4th position followed by Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Lionel Messi, and Beyonce, respectively.

Instagram Rich List 2021 was released on Friday by Hopperhq.com. The list, which is released every year, ranks celebrities on how much they make on the photo-sharing platform.