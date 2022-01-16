Virat Kohli quits as India's Test Captain; end of an era, reacts Twitter

Virat Kohli on Saturday, January 15, shocked the world when he announced his decision to quit as Indian Men's Cricket Test Captain on Twitter.

He said that he will no longer continue as the Test captain of Team India. Virat Kohli's announcement came a day after the country's unexpected defeat against South Africa in the Freedom Trophy 2021-22.

Read Virat Kohli's full statement here:



Soon after Virat Kohli posted the tweet, fans and the entire cricketing fraternity erupted in disbelief. Netizens reacted to the shocking news and tweeted their opinions and thoughts.

Virat Kohli had earlier stepped down from T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World cup. India's record in Tests under the star batter has been second to none.

Taking his leadership by storm, Virat Kohli created a niche for himself and established himself as one of the best captains world has ever seen.

Cricket fans swamped social media with heartwarming posts calling this an "end of an era".

Check out how netizens reacted to Virat Kohli's announcement: -

All He wanted someone to stand with him...

But after MSD Retirement there was no one to support him, to appreciate him ,to help him ,to believe.#ViratKohli #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/QCL0BL9SkY — 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐋 _DhoNI 💙 (@itzGamccha07) January 15, 2022

Most Wins As Test Captain:



5⃣3⃣ - Graeme Smith

4⃣8⃣ - Ricky Ponting

4⃣1⃣ - Steve Waugh

4⃣0⃣ - VIRAT KOHLI 🇮🇳

3⃣6⃣ - Clive Lloyd@imVkohli • #ViratKohli • #ViratGang — ViratGang (@ViratGang) January 16, 2022

Nothing good is happening for last few months. I think it's big loss for Indian cricket. Nation is proud of what #Viratkohli have achieved so far. Surely your name will be among best leaders of world cricket. #ViratKohli #ThankYouViratKohli #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/wNEBG78sbl — Yatin Kumar (@YatinKumar07) January 16, 2022