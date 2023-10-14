India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli 'trolls' Mohammad Rizwan for coming late to bat; watch video

A video of Virat Kohli trolling Mohammad Rizwan for coming late to bat has gone viral on social media. In the video, Kohli can be seen gesturing to Rizwan to "hurry up" by checking his ‘imaginary’ watch on the wrist repeatedly before the Pakistan batsman faced the first ball.

Rizwan took centre stage, not for his batting performance though, but for a surprising delay that seemed to have annoyed even Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Coming out to bat in the 13th over, Rizwan took an unusually long time to take guard at the crease, while the Indian bowler Hardik Pandya and the fielders lined up, ready for the delivery.

The first victory for India came in the form of Abdullah Shafique, who was pushed back to the pavilion by a Mohammed Siraj delivery. Pakistan wicketkeeper Muhammad was to replace Babar Azam at the crease after their second strike of the day.

The video clip which went viral saw a sea of hilarious reactions from netizens. "Kohli literally trolled Rizwan in front of 130K people 😭😭😭," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Winner of the trend - Virat Kohli 😭🤲🏻." "Virat Kohli questioning why Mohammed Rizwan is taking so much time to be ready," a third user wrote. "Virat Kohli trolled Rizwan for coming late on the pitch to bat from the pavilion," another one wrote.

Kohli literally trolled Rizwan in front of 130K people 😭😭😭#INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/PgXE0LUZso — BumbleBee 軸 (@itsMK_02) October 14, 2023

Winner of the trend - Virat Kohli 😭🤲🏻



pic.twitter.com/OJFAz8iU55 — ` (@bizzlwer) October 14, 2023

Virat Kohli questioning why Mohammed Rizwan is taking so much time to be ready. pic.twitter.com/yz5IaqGX0Y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2023

Virat Kohli trolled Rizwan for coming late on the pitch to bat from the pavilion.pic.twitter.com/TPTAzRv0vD — Mufaddal Vohra (@indiantweetrian) October 14, 2023

India has executed a remarkable comeback in the cricket showdown against Pakistan today. Spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, the team's strategic strikes saw Pakistan drastically being subdued from a promising 155/2, losing five wickets for a mere 16 runs. This sudden collapse has positioned Pakistan on the brink of being bowled for under 200.

Pakistan started off strong with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the helm, but their threatening partnership was expertly dismantled following two well-timed strikes from India's Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya. The latter made quick work of the Pakistan openers, turning the game in India's favour.

Indian bowlers succeeded in dismantling Pakistan's 82-run stand led by their Captain. Muhammad Siraj was instrumental in this collapse as he sent the Pakistan Skipper back to the pavilion, triggering a massive fall in their progress. Following this, Kuldeep Yadav provided another blow to the Pakistani side by dismissing Saud Shakeel LBW, followed by bowling Iftikhar Ahmed around his legs.

The Indian bowling attack did not stop there. In the same vein, Bumrah bowled an exquisite delivery, dismissing the resilient Rizwan. The situation worsened for the Pakistan side when Bumrah removed Shadab Khan in the next over. Pakistan's slide continued, and they were eventually all out for 191.

At the time of writing this article, India scored 9 runs in just 4 balls.

