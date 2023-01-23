'Waited six months to join Google': Sacked Indian-origin techie says left with 60 days to find a job

An Indian origin man, who worked with Google for over three years, was recently laid off by the company.

Kunal Kumar Gupta, who was associated with the company as technical program manager, was one among the 12,000 employees laid off by tech giant Google. After being laid off, Gupta shared an account of how his employment was terminated.

"Back in 2019 when I had graduated from Carnegie Mellon, I waited 6 months to join Google and even worked as a teaching assistant to maintain my immigration status. And Google just sent an email stating I was no longer a part of the organisation, that is how life works sometimes," he said in a LinkedIn post.

He added that Google was the best professional time of his career and revealed that he met some of the smartest and nicest folks across teams.

"I thank all of them for working with me and giving me the opportunity to learn from them," Gupta said.

In his post, Gupta also mentioned that being a H1b visa holder, he has 60 days to find a job.

"For next steps, I am immediately open to work and would need immediate assistance to find a role as I am on an H1b visa which gives me 60 days to find a job. I have 3.5+ years of experience in databases, data and analytics, customer experience, program management, release planning and consulting with some of the largest Fortune 500 firms in the world," the post read.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Gupta expressed that he is open to move or work remotely. He also sought support in finding new opportunities.

Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced it is planning to cut about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce. Sundar Pichai, the company's CEO, made the announcement in an email to employees.

Pichai added that the tech giant will "support employees as they look for their next opportunity" and that he accepts "full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

According to a company spokesperson who spoke to Reuters, the company will pay eligible employees an advance bonus of 80 per cent up front and the remaining 20 per cent over the course of several months.

