Jobs at Walmart! Retailer announces vacancies on LinkedIn after Flipkart deal

Walmart has been looking to make inroads into the Indian markets for quite long. With its billion dollar deal with Flipkart, Walmart is offering jobs for professionals from various backgrounds like engineering, computer science, communication and finance. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has said that India is a growth market when it comes to e-commerce and that the brand is eyeing to expand in large scale in the future. Walmart aims to have 50 stores in five years in India and more investment would mean more jobs. Professional networking platform LinkedIn has the listings of current vacancies at Walmart in India.

Senior Systems Engineer



Someone with Strong Salesforce configuration experience (at least 4 of the following five modules: SalesCloud, Knowledge, ServiceCloud, Marketing Cloud, Communities)

He/She must have experience with the Lightning experience

He/She must have working knowledge of Git, Agile Boards (JIRA/BitBucket etc)

He/She should have 3+ years demonstrable experience administering a Salesforce environment

Ideal Candidate

Familiarity with CI/CD tools, Force.com migration tools, AutoRabit or GearSet

Familiarity with Salesforce DX

Certified Consultant (Sales, Marketing, Community and/or Service Cloud)

Data Scientist

As a Data Scientist, the person will work on code that improves our operations and experiences for customers. He/She will marry state-of-art optimization algorithms with distributed systems engineering to build systems that drive efficiencies in our logistics and supply-chain.

Ideal Candidate

Deep knowledge of computational complexity theory, capable to code time and space efficient algorithms with good scalability.

Ability to understand and mathematically model practical problems within eCommerce and/or supply chain domains.

Proficient with at least one of the object-oriented languages: Python, Java, C++.

Solid knowledge in state-of-art algorithms/meta-heuristics (such as Simulated Annealing, Ant Colony Optimization, and Tabu Search) used to solve high complexity combinatorial optimization problems (such as VRP and VRPTW).

Experience with building Operations Research/Machine Learning algorithms and productionizing them at scale in a distributed computation environment.

Ability to independently conduct literature survey, find cutting edge heuristics or algorithms, and implement them in an engineering environment.

Associate Manager - Finance

The person will be responsible for partnering with the business finance teams based out of offices in the US.

He/She will be required to participate in month-close calls and review meetings with business and business finance on a daily/weekly/ monthly basis, as needed.

He/She will be responsible to perform headcount reconciliation, analyze variance on expenses and perform weekly, monthly or quarterly forecast updates.

He/She will be required participate in the month-close process as required by the business finance team from time to time.

Ideal Candidate



The ideal candidate would be someone who will be able to make sound judgment and promote a customer/member focused environment. He/She should optimize execution and results. He/She should inspire commitment through communication and influence. He/She should demonstrate adaptability while thinking and acting strategically. He/She should proactively lead volunteer activities, programs and initiatives in order to improve the community. He/She should build and sustain internal and external relationships.



Senior Analyst

Develop wireless network infrastructures and make recommendations on systems enhancements for optimization

Use wireless measurement and diagnostic tools to test and adjust equipment.

Create manuals and support documentation

Ideal Candidate

