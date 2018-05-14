Jobs at Walmart! Retailer announces vacancies on LinkedIn after Flipkart deal

Walmart has been looking to make inroads into the Indian markets for quite long. With its billion dollar deal with Flipkart, Walmart is offering jobs for professionals from various backgrounds like engineering, computer science, communication and finance. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has said that India is a growth market when it comes to e-commerce and that the brand is eyeing to expand in large scale in the future. Walmart aims to have 50 stores in five years in India and more investment would mean more jobs. Professional networking platform LinkedIn has the listings of current vacancies at Walmart in India.
Senior Systems Engineer
- Someone with Strong Salesforce configuration experience (at least 4 of the following five modules: SalesCloud, Knowledge, ServiceCloud, Marketing Cloud, Communities)
- He/She must have experience with the Lightning experience
- He/She must have working knowledge of Git, Agile Boards (JIRA/BitBucket etc)
- He/She should have 3+ years demonstrable experience administering a Salesforce environment
Ideal Candidate
- Familiarity with CI/CD tools, Force.com migration tools, AutoRabit or GearSet
- Familiarity with Salesforce DX
- Certified Consultant (Sales, Marketing, Community and/or Service Cloud)
Data Scientist
- As a Data Scientist, the person will work on code that improves our operations and experiences for customers. He/She will marry state-of-art optimization algorithms with distributed systems engineering to build systems that drive efficiencies in our logistics and supply-chain.
Ideal Candidate
- Deep knowledge of computational complexity theory, capable to code time and space efficient algorithms with good scalability.
- Ability to understand and mathematically model practical problems within eCommerce and/or supply chain domains.
- Proficient with at least one of the object-oriented languages: Python, Java, C++.
- Solid knowledge in state-of-art algorithms/meta-heuristics (such as Simulated Annealing, Ant Colony Optimization, and Tabu Search) used to solve high complexity combinatorial optimization problems (such as VRP and VRPTW).
- Experience with building Operations Research/Machine Learning algorithms and productionizing them at scale in a distributed computation environment.
- Ability to independently conduct literature survey, find cutting edge heuristics or algorithms, and implement them in an engineering environment.
Associate Manager - Finance
- The person will be responsible for partnering with the business finance teams based out of offices in the US.
- He/She will be required to participate in month-close calls and review meetings with business and business finance on a daily/weekly/ monthly basis, as needed.
- He/She will be responsible to perform headcount reconciliation, analyze variance on expenses and perform weekly, monthly or quarterly forecast updates.
- He/She will be required participate in the month-close process as required by the business finance team from time to time.
Ideal Candidate
The ideal candidate would be someone who will be able to make sound judgment and promote a customer/member focused environment. He/She should optimize execution and results. He/She should inspire commitment through communication and influence. He/She should demonstrate adaptability while thinking and acting strategically. He/She should proactively lead volunteer activities, programs and initiatives in order to improve the community. He/She should build and sustain internal and external relationships.
Senior Analyst
- Develop wireless network infrastructures and make recommendations on systems enhancements for optimization
- Use wireless measurement and diagnostic tools to test and adjust equipment.
- Create manuals and support documentation
Ideal Candidate
- An ideal candidate will be a self-starter who is passionate about discovering and solving complicated problems. A person who is passionate about customer centricity.
- He/She should have bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical discipline, or the equivalent combination of education, technical certifications or training, or work experience
- Strong knowledge of Cisco and/or Extreme (formerly Zebra) wireless infrastructure technologies