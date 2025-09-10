'Want to leave the US forever because...': Indian DoorDash delivery worker's poignant appeal goes viral

A video clip of an Indian DoorDash delivery worker in the United States has gone viral, highlighting the challenges faced by immigrants living abroad. The clip, recorded by an American man during a delivery, shows the Indian worker speaking about how unwelcome he feels in the US.

“I want to go back, sir. They don’t accept us here. You are nice, you are talking, but they don’t like to talk to immigrants. I am going to be a citizen, but my heart is sad,” he says, his voice breaking as he recalls being insulted for being a foreigner. He explains that he feels torn between returning to India and staying in the US for his family.

Advertisement

“I have two daughters, my daughters are not going back. I am stuck. I want to leave the USA forever because if you are not happy somewhere and people are not accepting… But unfortunately, my daughters say they want to stay here. And my wife also doesn’t want to leave,” he adds.

The video has sparked a wide-ranging discussion on social media.

One user wrote, “This hits hard. It’s heartbreaking to hear someone feel so unwelcome in a place they’ve tried to call home. The Indian man’s struggle—feeling caught between a country that doesn’t fully embrace him and a family reluctant to leave—speaks to a deeper truth about belonging and identity. No one should feel forced to choose between their heart and their home.”

Advertisement

Another commented, “Most Indians that come to the USA are hard working and stay in their own lane. They work hard, take some of the worst jobs and rarely complain about it. Most of them are like this man too, it’s not always a black and white situation for them.”

A third user wrote, “Every time NRIs feel low, remember the struggle to chase that 'better' life in the US. You gave up so much—people, home, comfort. All for what? To feel like an outsider there instead of living like a king here? No point crying now. Enjoy the choice you made.”

Another person added, “It's nothing personal. I'm sure he's a great person. We can't be expected to just change the entire demographic of our countries. It doesn't work that way. The blame shouldn't be on the immigrants. It should be on politicians who allowed this mess.”