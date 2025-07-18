Want to work with Nikhil Kamath? Zerodha co-founder posts two high-stakes roles

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath is hiring and wants sharp minds to join his personal investment team in Mumbai.

Kamath posted the job call on LinkedIn, outlining openings for two senior roles: a Senior Data Scientist and a Senior Researcher. Both positions will work directly with Kamath and his core team, helping steer high-stakes investment decisions.

“These are not roles for surface-level thinking,” Kamath wrote, signaling a clear preference for analytical depth and original insight over generic analysis.

The Senior Researcher role targets candidates with 6–8 years of experience in deep-sector research and a background in economics, business, or social sciences. Responsibilities include synthesizing vast information sources, building theses across key sectors like energy, AI, and media, and pressure-testing ideas with academics and industry insiders.

The job demands intellectual rigor and an ability to cut through complexity with clarity.

The Senior Data Scientist position calls for 5–8 years of experience in analytics and fluency in tools like Python, SQL, and BI platforms such as Tableau or Power BI. The candidate will design and build models to drive investment decisions, detect performance anomalies, and forecast revenue and risk — blending statistical skill with business insight.

Both roles require comfort in ambiguity, an appetite for nuance, and a drive to shape high-conviction capital allocation.

Kamath’s firm did not disclose compensation details, but the opportunity to work directly with one of India’s most prominent investors is likely to draw elite candidates. His investment strategy, known for its contrarian bets and long-term vision, places a premium on original thinking and first-principles research.

Interested candidates can apply via LinkedIn or through direct outreach.