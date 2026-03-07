As the US-Israel-Iran war continues in West Asia for the eighth day, anvestor and financial literacy advocate Robert Kiyosaki has sparked fresh debate about the economics of war after posting a reflective message on X (formally twitter), arguing that modern conflicts remain deeply tied to profit-driven systems.

The author of the best-selling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad wrote that war, despite its devastating human toll, continues to generate financial gains for powerful industries and investors.

Reflection from Vietnam

Kiyosaki said he is currently in Vietnam, where memories of the Vietnam War have prompted him to reflect on the motivations behind the conflict.

In his post, he recalled serving in Vietnam twice — first as a student in 1966-67 and later as a pilot in the United States Marine Corps between 1971 and 1972.

Even decades later, he said he still does not fully understand why the United States fought in the war.

“I know the lies we were told — that we were stopping the spread of communism — but I have not yet heard the truth,” he wrote.

Warning about the military-industrial complex

Kiyosaki referenced former US President Dwight D Eisenhower, who famously warned about the growing influence of the military‑industrial complex in his 1961 farewell address.

According to Kiyosaki, that warning remains relevant today as global conflicts — from the West Asia to other regions — continue to fuel massive spending on weapons and military technology.

“War is profitable,” he wrote, arguing that modern weapon systems often depend on valuable raw materials that disappear in explosions during combat.

Silver, weapons & the economics of conflict

In his post, Kiyosaki highlighted the role of silver in weapons systems, claiming that rockets and other military hardware can contain between half a pound and four pounds of the precious metal.

As weapons are used and destroyed, those materials effectively vanish, which he suggested contributes to long-term demand for silver and benefits investors holding the metal.

The investor has long advocated owning precious metals such as gold and silver as a hedge against economic uncertainty and inflation.

Remembering those who died

While discussing the financial dimensions of war, Kiyosaki also reflected on the human cost. Sitting in Vietnam, he said he was thinking about friends and fellow pilots whose names are engraved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

He questioned whether the economics of warfare might change if weapons were required to use more expensive materials.

“If the military-industrial complex had to use gold instead of silver to build weapons,” he wrote, “would gold bring peace because weapons would become too expensive?”

Call for peace and financial education

Kiyosaki concluded his message by reiterating his focus on peace, freedom and financial education rather than conflict.

His comments have resonated online amid ongoing global tensions and rising defence spending worldwide, reigniting discussion about the intersection of geopolitics, economics and the defence industry.

For Kiyosaki, the lesson drawn from decades of conflict is simple: the true cost of war is paid not only in money, but also in human lives.

Silver price rally

Silver prices have witnessed a sharp rally over the past year, driven by strong investor demand and geopolitical uncertainty. The precious metal has surged by more than 150% year-on-year, rising from around $32 per ounce in 2025 to above $80 per ounce in early 2026, marking one of the strongest gains among major commodities. The metal has also climbed nearly 30% since the start of 2026, supported by safe-haven buying amid global tensions and market volatility.