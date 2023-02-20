Watch: 20-year-old man kills delivery agent over iPhone; video goes viral

A 20-year-old man, who was desperate to own an iPhone, allegedly murdered an E-Kart delivery agent as he was unable to pay for the iPhone he had ordered online. The accused, identified as Hemanth Dutt, stabbed the delivery boy at his residence in Karnataka's Hassan district.

The accused stabbed the delivery agent on February 7 and stored the body in his house for four days before burning it near a railway station, said a report by India Today.

CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Dutt can be seen riding a two-wheeler with the body towards the railway track.

Watch the video here:

The matter came to the light on February 11 when a charred body was found near Anchkoppal Railway station, said the report. Following this, a probe was launched.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Hemanth Naik, who worked in with the logistics firm E-Kart, had gone to deliver a second-hand iPhone, which was booked by Hemant Dutta, near Lakshmipura Layout.

When Naik demanded Rs 46,000 for the order, the accused asked the delivery agent to wait inside while he went to get the money from another room.

However, instead of giving him the money, the accused allegedly returned with a knife and stabbed the unsuspecting delivery boy several times, killing him.

The crime was solved with the help of CCTV footage. The CCTV footage showed the accused carrying the dead body on his bike while he was on his way to burn the body.

The police traced the CCTV footage and arrested the man.

Also Read: Delhi Police constable allegedly involved in planning of Nikki Yadav's murder

Also Read: 'If we brought 20% to the script, SRK brought 80% to it,' says 'Pathaan' script writer Shridhar Raghavan