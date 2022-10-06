WATCH: 8 dead after flash floods hit Jalpaiguri’s Mal River during idol immersion

Eight people were left dead due to a flash flood that hit the Mal River in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri during idol immersion of Goddess Durga. The development was confirmed by Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu. Four women were among those killed in the incident.
The unfortunate incident took place at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday when a crowd of people gathered on the banks of the river to participate in the idol immersion. Basu said that 13 people who were injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones." Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, " Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress."
BJP’s Dilip Ghosh tweeted, “1.1 Horrific incident on the day of Maa Durga’s way back to her home. Around 30 to 40 people went missing in Harpa Ban during Visarjan in Mal River in Malbaazaar, Jalpaiguri. BJP karyakartas joined the rescue work.”
Users also shared videos of the distressing incident on Twitter.
West Bengal Backward Class Welfare Minister Bulu Chik Baraik feared that the death toll may rise further. Baraik told news agency PTI, “I was present at the spot when the incident happened. Several people were swept away and the water current was very strong. Hundreds of people were present when the incident took place. Several are still missing.”
Personnel of the national defence reserve force (NDRF) and civil defence were also deployed for search and rescue operations, according to an ANI report.
(With agency inputs)
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today