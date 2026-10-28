WATCH: After Jio Platforms' positive listing, Ambani family visits Siddhivinayak Temple

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Jio Platforms IPO listing

Kicking off its trading on a solid note, Jio Platforms shares listed at ₹1,358 apiece on the BSE and NSE, 21.36 per cent above the IPO price of ₹1,119.

During the early trade, the company's market valuation stood at ₹12.50 lakh crore, overtaking Bharti Airtel to become the second-most valued firm after Reliance Industries (RIL) and helping the group surpass ₹30 lakh crore in combined value.

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Jio Platforms' ₹30,213 crore IPO closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed ₹7.4 lakh crore and applications approached 1.39 crore. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 27 crore shares and was priced at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 a share.

With this listing, Reliance has become the most-valued group in the stock market, overtaking the Tata group.

The Tata group has now went down to the second spot, with a combined m-cap of around ₹25.51 lakh crore on Tuesday. The Adani Group commanded a combined m-cap of ₹16.68 lakh crore a day earlier.

MUST READ | Jio listing: Reliance tops Tatas, becomes most-valued group on Street at Rs 30 lakh crore