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WATCH: After Jio Platforms' positive listing, Ambani family visits Siddhivinayak Temple

WATCH: After Jio Platforms' positive listing, Ambani family visits Siddhivinayak Temple

The Ambani family frequently visits the iconic temple in Mumbai to offer prayers and seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for significant family milestones, birthdays, and important corporate events. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 1:41 PM IST
WATCH: After Jio Platforms' positive listing, Ambani family visits Siddhivinayak TempleAmbani family at Siddhivinayak Temple (Image: X/@PTI_News)

The Ambani family on Wednesday reached Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered prayers after the stock market debut of Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) on the bourses. Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were sighted at the temple. Their three children - Anant, Akash, and Isha were also seen seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

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The Ambani family frequently visits the iconic temple in Mumbai to offer prayers and seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for significant family milestones, birthdays, and important corporate events.

Watch full video here

Jio Platforms IPO listing 

Kicking off its trading on a solid note, Jio Platforms shares listed at ₹1,358 apiece on the BSE and NSE, 21.36 per cent above the IPO price of ₹1,119.

During the early trade, the company's market valuation stood at ₹12.50 lakh crore, overtaking Bharti Airtel to become the second-most valued firm after Reliance Industries (RIL) and helping the group surpass ₹30 lakh crore in combined value.

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Jio Platforms' ₹30,213 crore IPO closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed ₹7.4 lakh crore and applications approached 1.39 crore. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 27 crore shares and was priced at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 a share.

With this listing, Reliance has become the most-valued group in the stock market, overtaking the Tata group.

The Tata group has now went down to the second spot, with a combined m-cap of around ₹25.51 lakh crore on Tuesday. The Adani Group commanded a combined m-cap of ₹16.68 lakh crore a day earlier.

MUST READ | Jio listing: Reliance tops Tatas, becomes most-valued group on Street at Rs 30 lakh crore

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 1:41 PM IST
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