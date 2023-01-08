Watch: Another mid-air brawl on Biman Bangladesh flight; video goes viral

In another case of mid-flight incident, two men onboard a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight engaged in a physical brawl. In a video that surfaced on the social media platform Twitter, a young shirtless man can be seen engaging in a physical clash with a co-passenger who is seated on the flight.

Initially, the video shows the young shirtless man, pulling something from his grip. It appears that the scuffle started over some possession or the seat.

The seated passenger, who is not visible in the video, can be seen slapping the young shirtless man as the two engaged in a physical clash. Other passengers on the flight can be seen stepping forward and managing to stop the fighting.

Another "Unruly Passenger" 👊

This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vnpfe0t2pz January 7, 2023

Over the last few days, several cases of mid-air incidents have come to light. Recently, a drunk man allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old female passenger in the business class of a New York-Delhi Air India flight. The incident took place on November 26 on Air India flight AI 102. It was when the passenger wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran that the incident came to light.

In another case, a 'drunk' male passenger allegedly urinated on a blanket of a female passenger on a Paris-Delhi Air India flight. In a shocking incident, a few passengers onboard a Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata reportedly got into a physical altercation.

Meanwhile, a passenger was kicked out of a plane in Australia for initiating a fight with the pilot. The incident took place at the Townsville airport in Queensland inside a Virgin Australia flight between Townsville to Sydney, wherein a violent passenger grabbed the flight pilot by his shirt collar. According to a 7News Australia report, the Queensland police officers intervened and took the man out of the airport.

Another case of in-flight harassment occurred on January 5 on a GO First flight from New Delhi to Goa, where two foreign travellers allegedly misbehaved with female flight attendants. The foreign visitor allegedly insisted that one of them sit with him and then began speaking profanely to the other, NDTV reported quoting sources. The foreign nationals were handed over to the airport security agency CISF after the flight landed at Goa's new airport in Mopa, and the matter was reported to the regulator DGCA.

