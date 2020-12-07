Watch: Bride tests positive for Covid-19; Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits

A bride testing positive for coronavirus did not interrupt wedding plans for a couple in Rajasthan. The couple tied the knot wearing personal protection equipment kits as their wedding outfits, following the government's Covid-19 protocols.

The wedding was obviously a small affair, with only the priest and the father of the bride being part of the ceremony, all decked up in PPE kits.

Interestingly, the groom decided to jazz up his outfit by wearing a traditional turban over the PPE suit along with the gloves.

The bride comes from Nahargarh of Kishanganj block of Baran district. She tested positive on the day of the wedding and the family did not want to cancel it. Hence, they insisted the district administration allow them to carry on with the wedding and they got permission to do so by confirming to Covid-19 protocols.

Post the wedding, the bride returned to the Covid centre for convalescence.

In a unique twist during the wedding season, the video of the couple is doing rounds on social media platforms. Watch here:



#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day.



The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

