Watch: Grieving Israeli debates with Palestinian celebrating Hamas attacks

A video of an Israeli man, who lost his family members during an unprecedented attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, is going viral on social media. In the video, the Israeli man, living in Texas, shares that he lost some of his family members due to the surprise attack.

The video also shows the man getting into a heated argument with a Palestinian celebrating Hamas' attack on Israel. "We are against the Jewish extremists. Jewish and Palestinian extremists want to kill two states solution and want to have one state solution with blood...," the man can be heard saying.

The man reveals that he lost his 26-year-old relative to the attack. He further states that another relative, who went on a bike ride on Saturday morning (when the attack by Hamas began), has been missing since.

Citizen Journalism. Meet an Israeli who lost family members and a Palestinian who organized a rally today. Super interesting discussion and interview. I learned a lot. - at Capitol of Texas pic.twitter.com/KJu6bBHXD6 — Gail (@GailAlfarATX) October 8, 2023

Israel witnessed a surprise attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. During the unprecedented incursion, militants blew through a fortified border fence and gunned down civilians and soldiers in Israeli communities along the Gaza frontier during a Jewish holiday. According to reports, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people injured since the attack.

Meanwhile, Israel on Tuesday said it had re-established control over the Gaza border and was planting mines where Hamas militants had toppled the barrier during their bloody weekend assault, after another night of relentless Israeli air raids on the enclave.

Israel's latest round of air strikes came after Hamas threatened to execute an Israeli captive every time Israel bombed a Palestinian home without warning.

The Israeli military also called up an unprecedented 3,00,000 reservists and imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, raising fears it planned a ground assault in response to the deadly attack, according to a Reuters report.

On Monday, Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 687 Palestinians had been killed and 3,726 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday's attacks by Hamas.

