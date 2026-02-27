Business Today
WATCH: Howard Lutnick in Jodhpur for Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora's daughter's wedding

A four-day wedding celebration in Jodhpur for Ayesha Arora, daughter of tech billionaire Nikesh Arora, will see the attendance of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, along with other prominent guests from around the world.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 27, 2026 12:26 PM IST
The guest list for this private occasion is distinguished, featuring figures such as Howard Lutnick, who is expected to arrive today.
SUMMARY
  • US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to attend Ayesha Arora's wedding in Jodhpur.
  • Celebrations span iconic venues like Umaid Bhawan Palace and Mehrangarh Fort.
  • Nikesh Arora, Ayesha's father, is among the highest-earning US tech CEOs.

The wedding of Ayesha Arora, daughter of Indian-American tech leader Nikesh Arora, to Jack Hughes has drawn global attention as US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick prepares to attend the event in Jodhpur. The main ceremony is scheduled for 28 February at Umaid Bhawan Palace, with celebrations commencing on 25 February across multiple venues in Delhi and Jodhpur. Security has been heightened significantly to ensure the safety of VVIP guests attending the festivities.

The guest list for this private occasion is distinguished, featuring figures such as Howard Lutnick, who is expected to arrive today. The celebrations span several iconic locations, including The Lodhi in Delhi, Bal Samand Palace, Hari Mahal Palace, and Mehrangarh Fort in Rajasthan.

Ayesha Arora's father, Nikesh Arora, is noted as one of the highest-earning CEOs in the United States, with recorded earnings of more than $151.4 million in 2023, surpassing industry peers such as Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai. His educational background includes a degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), followed by advanced studies in the US.

Arora furthered his education with a master’s in finance from Boston College and an MBA from Northeastern University. His career trajectory saw him lead major technology firms, taking on executive roles at Google and SoftBank Group before joining Palo Alto Networks as CEO in 2018.

Currently, Nikesh Arora’s net worth is estimated at Rs 12,495 crore, positioning him among the top earners in the US tech sector. His leadership has been recognised with multiple awards, including those highlighting his influence and contribution to the industry.

The wedding itinerary features a series of themed events, from a Holi party at the Bal Samand Palace to a terrace dinner at Hari Mahal Palace, leading up to a sangeet at Mehrangarh Fort and the main wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace. Celebrations reflect a blend of tradition and modern hospitality.

The convergence of international dignitaries and business leaders in Jodhpur places the city in the global spotlight. Howard Lutnick’s presence is anticipated alongside other high-profile attendees, underscoring the event’s significance in social and business circles.

The security arrangements have been notably increased to accommodate the status of the guests and ensure smooth proceedings for the elaborate schedule. The event's scale and distinguished guest list reinforce the prominence of Nikesh Arora in both technology and global business communities.

Published on: Feb 27, 2026 12:26 PM IST
