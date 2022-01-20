WATCH: India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos missile

India on Thursday successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. The missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven, stated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The mission validated many new indigenous systems successfully demonstrating enhanced capabilities, DRDO further added.

#WATCH | Today India successfully testfired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. The missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented Brahmos, DRDO teams & industry for successful flight test. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secy Dept of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO appreciated scientists & engineers for continuously putting efforts to maximize the weapon systems efficiency, reported news agency ANI.

The missile is a joint venture between India and Russia where DRDO represents the Indian side. The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and have been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms. An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.

