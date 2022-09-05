Watch: Joyride crashes to ground from 50 feet in Mohali fair; several injured

A high-rise swing broke down and fell from a height of nearly 50 feet with around 50 people onboard at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 area of Mohali in Punjab on Sunday. Injured people, including children, were shifted to the nearby civil hospital after the fateful incident.

There was a massive crowd at the fair due to Sunday being a holiday. According to local police officials, the fair was supposed to be held till September 4 but there was a board saying the deadline of the fair was extended by a week till September 11.

DSP Harsimran Singh Bal told news agency ANI, “What we have come to know so far is that they had the permission to organise the show. However, no one would be spared if there is [a] mistake committed on their part. Strict action will be taken according to the law. We have admitted all the injured persons to the civil hospital.”

Just in: Several injured after swing falls straight to the ground from the mid-air in Mohali, Punjab. #Mohali prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z5CjTQ3BUR — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) September 4, 2022

Those present on the spot claimed no safety measures were taken while conducting the fair.

An eyewitness noted that private bouncers were almost 20 minutes late and they were led by a lady. The witness further said, “She said that nobody is dead. Who will take responsibility for the incident? How is this business running without the availability of any medical aid? The public is being stopped by the police. Nearly 50 persons would be injured. There were no safety measures taken. No big official reached the spot.”

Another person said that two children fainted after this accident. The matter is currently under investigation.

