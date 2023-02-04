Watch: Kiara Advani reaches for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani was all smiles as she was spotted leaving for Jaisalmer at the Kalina Airport, Mumbai on Saturday morning. She was dressed in a white outfit with a red stole over it. She was also carrying a sling bag and was seen waving at the eager paparazzi gathered at the airport.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s much-awaited wedding is finally happening this weekend in Jaisalmer. The wedding is going to be a two-day affair starting today. There are reports that they will be joined by a few close friends from the industry at their wedding venue, which is the Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer.

Videos of Kiara Advani leaving for Jaisalmer from the private terminal of Mumbai airport is doing rounds on Instagram as the paparazzi shared these video on Instagram.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Finally😍😍😍 she can't control her happiness she was so happy😍😍 God bless her.”

She can be seen arriving Jaisalmer along with Manish Malhotra.

On Friday, Veena Nagda, a celebrity mehendi artist, was seen taking a flight to Rajasthan. She shared her picture from the airport on her social media and captioned it, “big fat Indian #wedding calling Rajasthan”.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani neither confirmed nor denied their relationship over the past few years. They were rumoured to be together for quite some time before doing their first film together in 2021, Shershaah. Shershaah was released on Prime Video and received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience.

Also Read: Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to marry on Feb 6; check details here