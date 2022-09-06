Watch: Luxury cars Bentley, Lexus seen submerged in Bengaluru floods

Luxury cars including multi-crore Bently and Lexus are seen submerged in Bengaluru floods in a video that's gone viral. The video shows parked Bentley and Lexus models almost fully submerged.

These are houses worth more than 30Cr #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/6D5z29AKLd — Rakshith Shivaram/ರಕ್ಷಿತ್ ಶಿವರಾಂ (@Bkrs_Rakshith) September 6, 2022



The submerged cars include Lexus NX SUV and a Lexus sedan, Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q5 and Land Rover. Other cars that are submerged include VW Polo and Honda Civic.

Parts of Bengaluru continue to remain submerged under water for the second day after torrential rains lashed the city.

Bellandur, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, BEML Layout, Sarjapura Road are some of the most affected areas in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in Karnataka till September 9.

Earlier today edtech firm Unacademy’s CEO Gaurav Munjal, his family and his pet dog were evacuated from their building in Bengaluru. The entrepreneur shared a video of them on a tractor. He asked his followers to ‘direct message’ him in case they need any help.

