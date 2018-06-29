WATCH: Nita Ambani steals the show with her performance at Akash-Shloka's engagement

The biggest names of Bollywood turned up at the Ambani residence last night to bless Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their engagement. The star-studded affair was attended by stars of the Hindi film industry including Shah Rukh Khan and wife, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured beau Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod and Anupama Chopra and Shankar Mahadevan. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali attended the bash as well.

But what stole the show - yet again - is Nita Ambani's performance on Kai Po Che's hit number Shubhaarambh. Nita Ambani can be seen performing to the song with a group of back-up dancers. At her daughter, Isha Ambani's engagement to Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani had performed to Sridevi's hit number, Navrai Majhi from English Vinglish.

In another video that has emerged from the festivities, one can see Isha Ambani, Akash's twin sister, performing aarti for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Shloka can be seen touching Isha's feet after the ritual.

#Watch: Inside visuals from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre- engagement function which was held in Mumbai, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/YYu2DoFBDh - ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Nita Ambani looked gorgeous in a red saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that was draped in the traditional Gujarati style. Both Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani opted for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehengas.

Akash Ambani proposed to Shloka Mehta in March this year. Since then there has been a series of parties and celebrations at the Ambani household, including Isha Ambani's engagement and bash. Akash is Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son and Shloka Mehta is diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta's daughter.